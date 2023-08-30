UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UNH traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.82. The company had a trading volume of 583,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.45. The company has a market cap of $459.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

