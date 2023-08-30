Commons Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commons Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $893.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $368.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $870.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

