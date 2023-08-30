SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.