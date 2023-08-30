CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. 2,710,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

