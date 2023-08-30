SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,738 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

