SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.37. 188,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

