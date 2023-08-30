BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $694.88. The company had a trading volume of 256,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,561. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

