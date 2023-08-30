Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 14,100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Insight Holdings Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $539.24. 700,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,944. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.82. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

