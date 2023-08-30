Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $266,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,221,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456,275. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

