Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 3.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $57,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 1,128,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

