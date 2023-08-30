Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 9,590 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,140 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,520,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 3,635,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,415. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

