AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,654,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951,550 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.70% of AstraZeneca worth $3,654,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 1,963,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

