IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The stock has a market cap of $391.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.