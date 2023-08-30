Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 11.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,411,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,466,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $137.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

