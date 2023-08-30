Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $925,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 2,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE V traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.49. 2,241,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,923. The firm has a market cap of $458.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

