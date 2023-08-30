C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

PANW stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.71. 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,525. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 185.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,265 shares of company stock worth $46,404,516. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

