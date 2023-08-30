Commons Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commons Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.7% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,404,516. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $237.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,062. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 185.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

