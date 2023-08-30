Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,672,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452,305. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $137.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

