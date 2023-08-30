Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.