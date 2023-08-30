Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $18,567.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,205.01 or 1.00006759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00146175 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,137.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

