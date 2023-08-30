ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $510.94

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 179.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 194.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.17 million and $510.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00247826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

