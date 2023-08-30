iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,048,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 675,515 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.66.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.