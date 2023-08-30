iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,048,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 675,515 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.66.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,189 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

