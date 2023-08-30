SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 519.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Argus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. 442,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

