Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.81% of Morgan Stanley worth $4,118,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 451,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,946,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.24. 2,619,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

