SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 301,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 92.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 178,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after buying an additional 85,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

WM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.28. 549,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,107. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

