SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 936,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,092. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

