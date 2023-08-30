SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 661,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.22. 402,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

