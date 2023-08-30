SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,198. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.58 and its 200 day moving average is $211.59.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

