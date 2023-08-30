UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.59% of UnitedHealth Group worth $11,379,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.05. 792,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,522. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $456.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

