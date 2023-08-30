SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $163.91.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.