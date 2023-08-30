RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,288 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TGT stock opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.06.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
