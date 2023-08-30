Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after acquiring an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,187,000 after acquiring an additional 654,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 228,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,808. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.