Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. 3,812,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $491.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.