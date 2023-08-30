Insight Holdings Group LLC Acquires Shares of 66,700 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000. PTC comprises approximately 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PTC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in PTC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,040. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 241,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,969. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

