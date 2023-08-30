Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Comcast by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 6,911,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,534,313. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.