Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys New Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 494,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 166,846 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 1,070,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 451,540 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE DM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $552.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

