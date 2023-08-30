Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,518. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

