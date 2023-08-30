First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $416,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,868. The firm has a market cap of $428.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

