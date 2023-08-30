3,563 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,184,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. 5,291,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,926,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

