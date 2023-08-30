8,762 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. 5,802,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,397,568. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.