SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 43,947 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 43,947 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Starbucks by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. 1,971,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,667. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

