Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.78

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.78 and last traded at $151.57, with a volume of 396735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,507. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

