Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 121 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.24. The company had a trading volume of 700,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

