Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 368 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. 7,692,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,605,957. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,235 shares of company stock worth $27,246,039. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

