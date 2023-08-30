Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $756,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMP traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.38. 110,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,684. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.99.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

