Smooth Love Potion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.93 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $59.81 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,559,024,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,559,023,041 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) was launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2020. It is the native token of the Axie Infinity platform, a blockchain-based game that allows players to collect, breed, and battle creatures called Axies. SLP is used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and can be earned by players as a reward for playing the game. The Axie Infinity platform and the SLP token were created by Sky Mavis, a Vietnamese-based blockchain technology company that aims to provide a fun and engaging way for users to interact with blockchain technology.SLP is primarily used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and is used to purchase and breed new Axies or to participate in various activities within the game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

