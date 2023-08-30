Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,334,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,562,000 after purchasing an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 6,301,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,090,090. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

