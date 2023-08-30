IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 689.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 785,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 157.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 13,251,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,447,627. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

