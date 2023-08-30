Commons Capital LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commons Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the first quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,230,000 after purchasing an additional 203,611 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. 4,165,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,529. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

