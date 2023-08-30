IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 736,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.1 %

PBR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,139,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,817,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.